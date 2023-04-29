Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.31.

PNR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,168. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

