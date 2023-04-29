PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.30 and a 200-day moving average of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

