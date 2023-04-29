Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 63,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,512,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,037,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,972,000 after buying an additional 458,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,015,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

