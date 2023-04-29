Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,747.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

Shares of PIAGF remained flat at C$4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Piaggio & C. has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.42.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

