PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.5%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.87 and last traded at $95.93. 24,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 160,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 172.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 53,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

