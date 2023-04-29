Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,129 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.12. 117,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,930. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

