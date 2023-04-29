Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $305.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.91.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

