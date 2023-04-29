Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $524.08 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.06. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

