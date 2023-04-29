Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $267,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

