Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

