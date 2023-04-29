Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

