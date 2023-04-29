Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 685 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

