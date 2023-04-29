Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $77.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.