Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
