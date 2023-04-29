Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

