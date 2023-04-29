Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

