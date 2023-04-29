Piper Sandler Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

TENB stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,574. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.