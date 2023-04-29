Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $65.88 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $65.88 million and $56,665.30 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00128494 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033591 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,161,186 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

