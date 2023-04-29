Polaris Inc. (PII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Polaris Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

