Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.09 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Approximately 741,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,614,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.09).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of £36.00 million and a PE ratio of -720.00.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class intranasally administered RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

