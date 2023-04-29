Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Power REIT Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Power REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Power REIT Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on PW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

