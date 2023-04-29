PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 2.7%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 10,324,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,927,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of £33.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

