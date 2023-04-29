Premier, Inc. (PINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Premier has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Premier by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier



Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

