Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 16.1% in April

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of SQFT stock remained flat at $0.94 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

About Presidio Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.79%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

