Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.63 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $456,366.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at $143,750,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $456,366.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at $143,750,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,205 over the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

