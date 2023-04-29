PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRV.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30.

In related news, Director Ronald Smith acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,148.80.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

