Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Profound Medical Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.