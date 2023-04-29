ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.17 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.