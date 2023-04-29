ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Trading Down 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.19. 30,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 22,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Yen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 17.22% of ProShares Ultra Yen as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Yen Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

