Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Insider Greg Moshal Acquires 30,672 Shares

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Greg Moshal bought 30,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,710.38 ($9,201.60).
Greg Moshal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Greg Moshal acquired 50,000 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,033.56).
- On Monday, April 24th, Greg Moshal acquired 50,000 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,500.00 ($15,771.81).
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Greg Moshal acquired 9,009 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,054.05 ($3,391.98).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Greg Moshal acquired 9,009 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,000.00 ($3,355.70).
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Greg Moshal acquired 18,018 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,729.72 ($6,530.01).
- On Monday, February 13th, Greg Moshal bought 123,684 shares of Prospa Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$71,241.98 ($47,813.41).
Prospa Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.57, a quick ratio of 53.42 and a current ratio of 45.81.
About Prospa Group
Prospa Group Limited, an online lending company, provides finance services to small businesses in Australia. The company offers business accounts, as well as small and plus business loans, and line of credits. It serves art and lifestyle, building and trade, financial services, hair and beauty, health, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, retail, transport, wholesaling, and other industries.
