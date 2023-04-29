Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFS opened at $17.48 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $132.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,922,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $5,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 142,287 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

