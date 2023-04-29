PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $125.79. 1,048,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,409. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average is $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $1,077,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,579 shares of company stock valued at $58,570,484 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

