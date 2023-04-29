Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $294.83 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $395.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average is $293.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

