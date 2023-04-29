Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $9.80. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 30,527 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $237.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Insider Transactions at Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $44,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares in the company, valued at $514,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

Further Reading

