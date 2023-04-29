PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

PRTC stock remained flat at $25.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. PureTech Health has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureTech Health during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PureTech Health during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

