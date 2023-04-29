PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.81. 731,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,424. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PVH by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after buying an additional 558,390 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

