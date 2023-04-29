Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Lowered by Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

