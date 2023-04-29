Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of GDOT opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $889.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Green Dot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

