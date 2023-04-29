Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.43%.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of GDOT opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $889.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $30.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Green Dot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.