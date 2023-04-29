Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Cut by KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

NYSE ZWS opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

