Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00009877 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $301.86 million and approximately $32.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.67 or 0.06500804 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,635,804 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.