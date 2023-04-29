Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Down 5%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.26 and last traded at $139.57. Approximately 993,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,140,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

