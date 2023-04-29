Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.83

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 894145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radian Group by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Radian Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Radian Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 156,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.