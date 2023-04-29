Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Stories

