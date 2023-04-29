Raymond James Cuts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $15.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KREF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KREF stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $742.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.01%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -260.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.