Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.3 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

