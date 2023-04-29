Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.75

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.75 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 81.83 ($1.02). Record shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.05), with a volume of 33,521 shares traded.

Record Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £168.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Record news, insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of Record stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15), for a total value of £1,840,000 ($2,297,989.26). 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Recommended Stories

