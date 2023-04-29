Reed’s (REED) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 107 536 968 68 2.59

Profitability

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.11% -1,083.24% -1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.29 Reed’s Competitors $6.94 billion $444.42 million 19.04

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

