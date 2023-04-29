Reed’s (REED) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Volatility & Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|107
|536
|968
|68
|2.59
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-2.11%
|-1,083.24%
|-1.20%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Reed’s and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$53.04 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.29
|Reed’s Competitors
|$6.94 billion
|$444.42 million
|19.04
Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.