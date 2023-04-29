Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
RRX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. 317,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,048. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
See Also
