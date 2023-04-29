Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. 317,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,048. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.