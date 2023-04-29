Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

