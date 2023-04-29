Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q2 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.60 EPS.

NYSE:RS opened at $247.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

